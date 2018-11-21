7 p.m. vs. Denver at Target Center

FSN-plus, 830-AM

Wolves meet struggling Nuggets to close homestand

Preview: This is the final game of the Wolves’ five-game homestand. Minnesota won the first three before running into the stingy Grizzlies on Sunday. The Wolves won three of four games vs. Denver last year, two of them in overtime. That includes a 112-106 OT win on the last day of the regular season that sent the Wolves to the playoffs for the first time since the spring of 2004. The Nuggets bolted out of the gate winning nine of their first 10 games. Since then? A 1-6 record, including a 104-98 loss in Milwaukee on Monday.

Players to watch: Wolves C Karl-Anthony Towns is coming off a 15-point, 20-rebound game vs. Memphis. He averaged 22.8 points and 12.5 rebounds vs. Denver last season. Robert Covington has averaged 14.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 steals since joining the team. F Dario Saric has averaged 10.7 and 4.3 rebounds. The two have combined to go 17-for-35 on three-pointers. Center Nikola Jokic leads Denver in scoring (17.8), rebounds (10.0), assists (6.9) and steals (1.4). G Gary Harris is averaging 17.2 points and G Jamal Murray 17.1.

Numbers: The Wolves have hit 10 or more three-pointers and shot at least 40 percent from behind the arc in four consecutive games, the longest streak in team history. The Wolves’ 7-2 start at home is their best since the 2005-06 season. All four of the games with Denver last season were decided by eight points or fewer.

Injuries: Wolves G Jerryd Bayless (knee) is out. Nuggets F Torrey Craig (hamstring) is probable. G Isaiah Thomas (hip), F Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), F Michael Porter, Jr. (back) and G Will Barton (hip) are out.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD