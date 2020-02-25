GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Luka Doncic, Dallas
The All-Star looked like one, scoring 20 points despite shooting 1-for-6 from three-point range, and adding nine rebounds and seven assists in 25 minutes.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Times the Wolves led.
118 Games for Doncic to hit 2,500 points, 1,000 rebounds and 750 assists, second in NBA history to Oscar Robertson (93).
CHRIS HINE
