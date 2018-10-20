7:30 p.m. at Dallas (FSN-plus, 830-AM)
Timberwolves are proven winners in Dallas
Preview: The Wolves finish off their first back-to-back of the season at American Airlines Center, where they were 2-0 last season. The Wolves swept the Mavericks last year, going 4-0, and have won five straight. The Mavericks have a much different look, having traded for European star guard Luka Doncic and signed center DeAndre Jordan.
Players to watch: All five Wolves starters averaged in double figures vs. the Mavs last season, led by C Karl-Anthony Towns (23.8 points, 13.8 rebounds), G Jimmy Butler (15.7, 7.0) and F Andrew Wiggins (15.0). The Mavs backcourt of Dennis Smith Jr. and Wes Matthews combined for 25 points and 13 assists in a season-opening loss to Arizona. Doncic had 10 points on 5-for-16 shooting in his NBA debut.
Numbers: Minnesota has held the Mavs under 100 points in each of the past eight meetings ( 91.4 points-per-game average).
Injuries: Wolves C Justin Patton (foot) is out. Dallas F Dirk Nowitzki (ankle), F Harrison Barnes (hamstring) and G Devin Harris (hamstring) are out.
Kent Youngblood
