1. You can get tickets. The show's Ticketmaster website has mainly premium seats, but as of late last week, balcony tickets were going for $180. The most reasonable option is to sign up for the "Hamilton" app to get access to a lottery of 40 $10 tickets per show, beginning Monday. The least reasonable is secondary sellers, with markups ranging up to nearly $2,000. Also, have you thought about going to Chicago? That production has orchestra seats for $100.

2. Don't get scalped. Blockbusters attract scalpers. To make sure your tickets are legit, buy directly from the State Theatre or Ticketmaster.

3. Heed showtimes. You waited on the phone for hours to get tickets, so the last thing you want to do is miss "My Shot." Showtimes are all over the place — 7:30 p.m. on weeknights, 8 on Fridays and Saturdays, 7 on Sunday nights — so it's easy to get confused and be late for the curtain.

4. Watch for Ham-mistakes. No doubt they'll be perfect at your performance, but "Hamilton" cast members do screw up and, thanks to #burrscorner, we all get to learn about it. Brandon Victor Dixon, Broadway's second Aaron Burr and a current Emmy nominee for "Jesus Christ Superstar," is believed to have started the hashtag on Twitter. Performers in all five "Hamilton" companies use it to post videos describing performances gone wrong. That includes the Minneapolis Burr, Nik Walker, who stalked the halls of a theater during a June 9 performance, relating his botched opening scene.

5. Guard against Hamaoke: Theatergoers around you may sing along, judging from recent experiences and the cast album's popularity (it remains in Billboard's top 30, three years after its release). Practice your shushing/glaring, but if they don't work, theater officials say the nearest usher is your best bet. Make sure to bring along your ticket stub to identify your seating area.

6. Thought you knew "Hamilton?" Although the show is a gigantic hit, more people are familiar with the cast album. If you're one of them, prepare for a little surprise: Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda deliberately left one of the show's songs off the album as an Easter egg for theatergoers.

7. (Non)elder statesmen. We're so used to thinking of the Founding Fathers being all authoritarian in their white wigs that we may forget how young they were during the revolution. As "Hamilton" begins in 1776, Burr, Hamilton, James Madison are in their early 20s. Lafayette is just 19. Even George Washington is only 44.

8. Burr, sir. If your familiarity with "Hamilton" is based on the title alone, or the Ron Chernow biography on which the show is based, you may be surprised to learn that Alexander Hamilton arguably isn't the main character. The role of Aaron Burr is equally large and Miranda, the original Hamilton, joked that he gave his rival the two biggest songs ("Wait for It" and "The Room Where It Happens"). The original Burr, Leslie Odom Jr., beat Miranda for the lead-actor Tony Award in 2016. And, although Hamilton "won" history, Burr, of course, won their fateful duel.

9. A lot happens. "Hamilton" covers 60 years, so things happen fast. It might be helpful to know in advance that many actors play dual roles: Elijah Malcomb plays statesman John Laurens in the first act and Hamilton's son, Philip, in the second. Nyla Sostre is both Hamilton's sister-in-law, Peggy, and Maria Reynolds, with whom he (maybe) has an affair. Kyle Scatliffe will be the Marquis de Lafayette in the first act, Thomas Jefferson in the second. Speaking of Jefferson, he and John Adams have a major falling-out in the show, but it happens between acts.Chris Hewitt