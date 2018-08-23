10 a.m. FRIDAY

Robert Robinson & Gwen Matthews, Sept. 11 at the Dakota in Mpls. $30-$35. dakotacooks.com. … Bruce Henry, Sept. 14-15 at the Dakota. $20-$25. … Jonatha Brooke, Sept. 20. $30-$35. … Nachito Herrera, Sept. 22 at the Dakota. $25-$30. … Ginger Commodore, Sept. 23 at the Dakota. $15. … Cyrus Chestnut Trio, Sept. 25-26 at Vieux Carre in St. Paul. $30-$40. vieux-carre.com. … Robert Randolph & the Family Band, Sept. 27 at Varsity in Mpls. $30-$45. … Livingston Taylor, Oct. 4 at the Dakota. $40-$50. … Hari Kondabolu, Oct. 12 at Pantages in Mpls. $25-$30. … Kyle, Oct. 20 at First Avenue in Mpls. $25-$60. first-avenue.com. … Slightly Stoopid, Nov. 2 at First Avenue. $35.50-$85. … Turkuaz and Rubblebucket, Nov. 16 at Fine Line in Mpls. $18-$35. Finelinemusic.com. … Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers, Nov. 17 at First Avenue. $23-$25. … Brett Dennen, Nov. 18 at the Cedar in Mpls. $25-$30. thecedar.org. … Charley Pride, Dec. 1 at Jackpot Junction in Morton. $30-$55. … Travis Scott, Dec. 8 at Target Center in Mpls. $29.95-$89.95. axs.com. … Interpol, Feb. 5 at Palace Theatre in St. Paul. $40. etix.com.

11 a.m. FRIDAY

Charlie Parr, Nov. 17 at Palace Theatre. $20-$40. … The Fabulous Armadillos, Dec. 31 at Medina Entertainment Center. $22-$27. medinaentertainment.com.

2 p.m. SUNDAY

Prettymuch, Nov. 9 at the Varsity in Mpls. $25-$40.