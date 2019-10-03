8 a.m. FRIDAY

Momentary Lapse of Floyd, Nov. 2 at the Parkway in Mpls. $15-$20. theparkwaytheater.com. … Trailer Trash’s Trashy Little Xmas Show, Nov. 29 at the Parkway. $20-$55. … Jonny James & the Hall of Fames, Feb. 22 at the Parkway. $19.50-$25.

9 a.m. FRIDAY

Frogleg, Oct. 31 at the Hook & Ladder in Mpls. $15-$18. thehookmpls.com. … Saltee, Nov. 2 at Hook & Ladder. $10-$13. … Jimi Hendrix Remembered, Nov. 23 at Hook & Ladder. $12-$16. … Trailer Trash’s Trashy Little Xmas Show, Dec. 7 at the Hook & Ladder. $20-$25.

10 a.m. FRIDAY

Roy Hargrove Tribute, Nov. 29 at the Dakota in Mpls. $20-$35. dakotacooks.com. … The Lioness, Nov. 29 at the Dakota. $15-$20. … Willy Porter, Dec. 12 at the Dakota. $20-$30. … Alexander O’Neal’s Holiday Concert, Dec. 18 at the Dakota. $35-$50. … The Jayhawks, Dec. 21 at Palace Theatre. $35-$60. etix.com. … Rick Springfield, Dec. 31 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. … Joyann Parker Band, Jan. 3 at the Dakota. $15-$20. … Amber Liu, Jan. 28 at Varsity. … Nikki Glaser, Feb. 21 at Pantages. $35-$135. … Theo Katzman, March 7 at the Cedar. $25-$30. thecedar.org. … Murder by Death, March 12 at the Cedar. $22-$25. … Gary Gulman, March 27 at the Fitzgerald. $20-$35. etix.com. … Kenny Chesney, May 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Mpls.

11 A.M. FRIDAY

The Cactus Blossoms, Nov. 30 at First Avenue. $20-$25. first-avenue.com. … Gypsy & Crow, March 21 at Medina Entertainment Center. $28-$41. medinaentertainment.com.

NOON FRIDAY

DaBaby, Nov. 16 at Myth in Maplewood. $45. mythlive.com. … Wrestlepalooza XVII, Jan. 3-4 at First Avenue. $27-$35.