8 a.m. FRIDAY

Luke Null, Oct. 21 at Parkway in Mpls. $15-$20. theparkwaytheater.com.

9 a.m. FRIDAY

The Bards Quartet, Oct. 10 at the Hook & Ladder in Mpls. $13-$16. thehookmpls.com. … Calexico and Iron & Wine, Feb. 14 at Palace Theatre in St. Paul. $39.50-$59.50. etix.com.

10 a.m. FRIDAY

Mark Hummel's Blues Harmonica Blowout, Oct. 27 at the Dakota in Mpls. $25-$35. dakotacooks.com. … Natania & Ticket to Brasil, Nov. 3 at the Dakota. $15-$25. … Pete Davidson, Nov. 7 at Varsity in Mpls. … The Beach Boys, Nov. 15 at Treasure Island Casino in Red Wing. $42.50-$89. … Pete Yorn, Nov. 18 at Varsity. … Erik Koskinen, Nov. 22 at Ballentine VFW in Mpls. $15-$18. eventbrite.com. … Schoolboy Q, Nov. 23 at Armory. … Rodrigo y Gabriela, Nov. 24 at State Theatre in Mpls. $30-$65. … Wilco, Nov. 24 at Palace Theatre. $59.50. etix.com. … Bobby Rush, Nov 27 at Dakota. $30-$40. … Nick Swardson, Dec. 28 at Treasure Island Casino. $39-$79. … American Authors & Magic Giant, Feb. 13 at Varsity. … Tove Lo, Feb. 20 at Palace Theatre. $30-$35. … Raphael Saadiq, Feb. 22 at First Avenue in Mpls. $35-$175. first-avenue.com. … Stacey Kent, Feb. 23 at Dakota. $30-$50. … Dashboard Confessional, Feb. 25 at First Avenue. $35. … The Price Is Right Live, March 5 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. … Jason Aldean, March 14 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. … SFJazz Collective, March 20 at the Dakota. $20-$40. … Kurt Elling, April 29 at the Dakota. $30-$45. … David Foster and Katharine McPhee, May 10 at Mystic Lake. … Lauren Daigle, May 15 at Target Center in Mpls. $29.50-$125. axs.com. … Gaelic Storm, March 17 at Fitzgerald Theater. $41-$46. … Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer, Aug. 11 at Target Field in Mpls.

NOON FRIDAY

Thrice, Jan. 30 at First Avenue. $23-$27.

11 A.M. SATURDAY

The Oak Ridge Boys, March 20 at Medina Entertainment Center. $36-$53. medinaentertainment.com.

10 a.m. MONDAY

Cities Gives Back Live, with Andy Grammer, American Authors and O.A.R., Nov. 8 at Myth in Maplewood. $40-$125. mythlive.com. … Dancing With the Stars Live, Feb. 11 at Mystic Lake.

10 a.m. TUESDAY

Warren Miller's "Timeless," Oct. 25-26 at State Theatre. $24. … Monster Jam, Dec. 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Mpls.

6 p.m. WEDNESDAY

Oneus, Nov. 13 at Pantages in Mpls. $65-$181.75.