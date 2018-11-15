9 a.m. FRIDAY

Valerie June, April 24 at the Cedar in Mpls. $30-$35. thecedar.org.

10 a.m. FRIDAY

T. Mychael Rambo, Dec. 11 at the Dakota in Mpls. $30-$40. dakotacooks.com. … Roy Hargrove Tribute, Dec. 18 at the Dakota. $15-$20. … Kathy Mattea, Jan. 17 at the Dakota. $30-$45. … Drama, Jan. 19 at 7th Street Entry in Mpls. $12. first-avenue.com. … Champions of Magic, Jan. 24-27 at State Theatre in Mpls. $24-$104 … Brett Young, Jan. 18 at Treasure Island Casino in Red Wing. $39+. … Mike Stud, Jan. 29 at First Avenue in Mpls. $25-$150. first-avenue.com. … Laurence Juber and Martin Taylor, Jan. 31 at the Dakota. $30-$40. … The Band Camino, Feb. 15 at 7th Street Entry. $10-$12. … "A Bronx Tale," Feb. 19-24 at Orpheum in Mpls. $39-$45. … Schitt's Creek, Feb. 23 at State Theatre. $49-$104. … Robyn, March 5 at Palace Theatre in St. Paul. 59.50-$109.50. etix.com. … The Gibson Brothers, March 7 at the Dakota. $35-$45. … Tiffany Young, March 9 at Amsterdam Bar & Hall in St. Paul. $30-$200. amsterdambarandhall.com. … The Infamous Stringdusters, March 14 at Varsity in Mpls. … "PJ Masks," March 19 at State Theatre. $39-$59. … John Nemeth, March 23 at Vieux Carre in St. Paul. $25-$30. vieux-carre.com. … Mansionair, March 30 at 7th Street Entry. $15. … Albert Cummings, April 2 at the Dakota. $30-$40. … The Interrupters, April 3 at Varsity. … Billy Bragg, April 18-20 at Fine Line in Mpls. $40-$55. finelinemusic.com. … Lady Lamb, April 19 at 7th Street Entry. $18-$20. … Jack & Jack, May 4 at Cabooze in Mpls. $28. ticketfly.com. … Jim Jefferies, May 18 at Orpheum. $49.50-$59.50.

NOON FRIDAY

Lizz Winstead, Dec. 30-31 at the Cedar. $45-$65. … William Fitzsimmons, Jan. 15 at the Cedar. $22-$25. … Christine Lavin, March 8 at the Cedar. $22-$25. … Eilen Jewell, March 24 at the Cedar. $20-$25. … Lowland Hum, March 25 at the Cedar. $15. … Hayes Carll, March 29 at the Cedar. $22-$25. … Cheryl Wheeler, April 13 at the Cedar. $22-$25. … The Dandy Warhols, May 12 at First Avenue. $25-$30. … Iron Maiden, Aug. 26 at Xcel Energy Center.

10 a.m. Monday

Michael Bublé, March 18 at Xcel Energy Center.