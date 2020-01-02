8 a.m. FRIDAY
Ben Noble, Feb. 21 at the Parkway Theater in Mpls. $15-$20. theparkwaytheater.com.
10 a.m. FRIDAY
Southside Aces, Feb. 24 at the Dakota in Mpls. $10-$15. dakotacooks.com.
National
Amazon workers clash with company over climate change
Amazon employees the company is threatening to fire workers for publicly pushing the company to do more to combat climate change.
National
Anti-Semitism grows in Jewish communities in NYC suburbs
For years, ultra-Orthodox Jewish families priced out of increasingly expensive Brooklyn neighborhoods have been turning to the suburbs, where they have taken advantage of open space and cheaper housing to establish modern-day versions of the European shtetls where their ancestors lived for centuries before the Holocaust.
Celebrities
Golden Globes will serve plant-based meal at awards ceremony
The Golden Globes, known as the "party of the year," is going with a meatless menu for its 77th annual awards show.
Movies
'Cunningham' offers an excellent, primer to the legendary choreographer's work
"Cunningham" is an excellent primer to the works of the legendary choreographer.
Movies
Study finds 2019 was a 'banner year' for female filmmakers
Lulu Wang, Lorene Scafaria, Melina Matsoukas and Greta Gerwig led Hollywood to a record year for women in the director's chair. In 2019, women directed more of the most popular movies than any year before.