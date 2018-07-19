The State Patrol has stopped a wrong-way driver on westbound I-494 near France Avenue in Bloomington. That activity is leading to a big backup in the area. A stall on the ramp from westbound I-494 at Penn Avenue also is adding to the congestion.

A wreck on eastbound Hwy. 610 is blocking a lane in Brooklyn Park. Westbound traffic is sluggish from Broadway over to Hwy. 169 and in the vicinity of the Mississippi River.

It's a very slow roll on eastbound/northbound I-494 where a left-lane blocking crash near Baily Road has traffic stacked up back to Hwy. 61. Ahead, another slow pocket of slow traffic forms near a stall near Stillwater Boulevard.

The usual slow downs are forming at 6:50 a.m. along southbound I-35W from Lake Drive down to I-694 in Shoreview, eastbound Hwy. 10 from Anoka to University Avenue and eastbound I-94 from Hwy. 241 down to 95th Avenue in Maple Grove.

Here is a look at the metro traffic map.