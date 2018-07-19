The State Patrol has stopped a wrong-way driver on westbound I-494 near France Avenue in Bloomington. That activity is leading to a big backup in the area. A stall on the ramp from westbound I-494 at Penn Avenue also is adding to the congestion.
A wreck on eastbound Hwy. 610 is blocking a lane in Brooklyn Park. Westbound traffic is sluggish from Broadway over to Hwy. 169 and in the vicinity of the Mississippi River.
It's a very slow roll on eastbound/northbound I-494 where a left-lane blocking crash near Baily Road has traffic stacked up back to Hwy. 61. Ahead, another slow pocket of slow traffic forms near a stall near Stillwater Boulevard.
The usual slow downs are forming at 6:50 a.m. along southbound I-35W from Lake Drive down to I-694 in Shoreview, eastbound Hwy. 10 from Anoka to University Avenue and eastbound I-94 from Hwy. 241 down to 95th Avenue in Maple Grove.
Here is a look at the metro traffic map.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.