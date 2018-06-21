Traffic on eastbound I-94 is getting back up to freeway speed after a wreck in the vicinity of Hwy. 610 in Maple Grove has cleared. Earlier drivers had been caught in lengthy delays that brought traffic to a very slow roll from Hwy. 101 past the scene.
Things are better on westbound I-94 in downtown Minneapolis, too. The construction that has one lane closed between Chicago and Nicollet Avenues is leading to a 12-minute ride from the Mississippi River to the Lowry Hill Tunnel.
Look for some sluggishness on northbound I-35 from 60th Street to Lake Street, but overall, not a bad trip at 8:45 a.m.
Prepare for a slow pocket of traffic on westbound I-694 near the Mississippi River as a crash is working near University Avenue. Plan on a 5 minute delay.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From The Drive
Local
Thursday traffic: Major delays continue on I-94 in Maple Grove, Mpls.
Traffic on eastbound I-94 is getting back up to freeway speed after a wreck in the vicinity of Hwy. 610 in Maple Grove has cleared.
Local
Traffic update: Easing up on I-35W, still slow on I-94 in Minneapolis
Travel times have dropped on southbound I-35W in Minneapolis now that previous crashes and stalls in the work zone have cleared. Things are almost back to normal between Hennepin Avenue and Crosstown.
Local
Big delays develop on west I-94 as lane in downtown Mpls. closes
The Minnesota Department of Transportation warned drivers using westbound I-94 that they would experience delays when one lane on the freeway between Chicago Avenue and Nicollet Avenue in downtown Minneapolis closed.
Minneapolis
Weekend travel: 35W in south Mpls. closed; parts of light-rail lines shut down
Metro area roads are awash with closures and detour signs, and this weekend construction spreads to the rails. Portions of both the Green Line and Blue Line will be shut down, as will Interstate 35W between downtown Minneapolis and the Crosstown.
Minneapolis
All lanes and ramps open following semi rollover on I-35W in Minneapolis
Traffic jams have abated in downtown Minneapolis after a semitrailer truck that overturned had blocked lanes on southbound I-35W for a couple hours Thursday had been towed away and lanes and ramps in the area reopened.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.