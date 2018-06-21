Traffic on eastbound I-94 is getting back up to freeway speed after a wreck in the vicinity of Hwy. 610 in Maple Grove has cleared. Earlier drivers had been caught in lengthy delays that brought traffic to a very slow roll from Hwy. 101 past the scene.



Things are better on westbound I-94 in downtown Minneapolis, too. The construction that has one lane closed between Chicago and Nicollet Avenues is leading to a 12-minute ride from the Mississippi River to the Lowry Hill Tunnel.

Look for some sluggishness on northbound I-35 from 60th Street to Lake Street, but overall, not a bad trip at 8:45 a.m.

Prepare for a slow pocket of traffic on westbound I-694 near the Mississippi River as a crash is working near University Avenue. Plan on a 5 minute delay.