GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Mike Clevinger, Cleveland
The righthander held the Twins to two runs over seven innings on three hits and one walk with nine strikeouts.
BY THE NUMBERS
6 Walks issued by Kyle Gibson, a career high.
30 Runs scored by opponents over the past three games, in the Twins’ second three-game losing streak of the season.
ON DECK
Cleveland’s Shane Bieber is coming off of a complete-game victory over the Angels on Sunday and is 2-0 with a 4.09 ERA in his career vs. the Twins. He faces Twins rookie Devin Smeltzer.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Tatis Jr. hits leadoff homer, Padres beat Rockies 9-3
The San Diego Padres have pretty much run out of superlatives for rookie shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.
Vikings
Lynch gets his revenge as Seahawks top Broncos 22-14
Paxton Lynch threw for one score and ran for another against his former team as part of an impressive second-half performance, leading the Seattle Seahawks to a 22-14 win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Nats-Mets open series, Yanks-Jays slugfest
A look at what's happening around the majors today:UNEXPECTED IN THE EASTThe Nationals and Mets begin a three-game series in Queens with surprising significance considering…
Vikings
Kyler Murray sharp in brief debut as Cards edge Chargers
Kyler Murray wanted to take his team on a scoring drive Thursday night, and even checked twice with his coach to see if he could play beyond one possession.
Twins
Indians found ways to overcome slow start
The Indians starting rotation — expected to be a strength — has seen the bulk of the team's changes, with injuries and other issues.