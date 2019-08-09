GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Mike Clevinger, Cleveland

The righthander held the Twins to two runs over seven innings on three hits and one walk with nine strikeouts.

BY THE NUMBERS

6 Walks issued by Kyle Gibson, a career high.

30 Runs scored by opponents over the past three games, in the Twins’ second three-game losing streak of the season.

ON DECK

Cleveland’s Shane Bieber is coming off of a complete-game victory over the Angels on Sunday and is 2-0 with a 4.09 ERA in his career vs. the Twins. He faces Twins rookie Devin Smeltzer.

La VELLE E. NEAL III