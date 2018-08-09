GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Francisco Lindor, Indians
Had a two-run single and an RBI double.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 walkoff wins by Cleveland this season
6 walks by Jose Berrios, a career high
2-9 record for the Twins games following a walkoff loss
8-8 record against Cleveland
.335 batting average for Michael Brantley at home
.348 batting average for Eddie Rosario against Cleveland this season
La VELLE E. NEAL III
