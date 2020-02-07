Stillwater scored six unanswered goals to defeat Class 2A, No. 6 Cretin-Derham Hall 6-1 in a boys’ hockey game Thursday night at Highland Ice Arena.

The Ponies broke the game open with four goals in a span of 3 minutes, 40 seconds in the third period. Noah Tussey scored the first and fourth goals in the spree. The junior forward beat Raiders goaltender Marko Belak with a wrist shot off a rush with 9:37 left in the game. He capped the scoring with 4:57 left in the game by slipping a loose puck under Belak.

Keegan O’Brien tried a wraparound pass to the front net deflect off a Raiders’ defender and into the net 1:10 after Tussey scored his first goal. Ronnie Donar scored 59 seconds later on a scramble near the crease.

Joe Stengl put the Ponies ahead for good on a one-timer on a power play with 5:20 left in the second period.

Cam Benson got the Ponies on the board midway through the second period. The senior’s shot from the boards deflected into the net off a Raiders’ defender.

Drew Fisher got the Raiders on the board with 1:55 left in the first period. The sophomore redirected a pass Jake Sondreal into the net on a 2-on-1 rush.

Logan Bies had 22 saves for the Ponies, Belak 33 for the Raiders.

Wayzata 3, Buffalo 2: Gavin O’Connell scored with 5:30 left in the game to give the Trojans the victory over the host Bison. The Trojans took a 2-0 lead on goals by Kohl Sauer and Drew Streeter in the second period. Ryan Roethke got the Bison on the board with 3:23 left in the second period. Jake Braccini tied the score at 2-2 2:51 into the third period. Garret Bonello had 30 saves for the Trojans, Jack Ryden 32 for the Bison.

Rosemount 2, Eagan 0: Will Tollefson made 29 saves to lead the Class 2A, No. 5 Irish past the host Wildcats. Jake Ratzlaff got the Irish on the board with 3:30 left in the second period. Mason Campbell extended the Irish lead to 2-0 with a goal 4:38 into the third period. Derek Manzella made 31 saves for the Wildcats.

South St. Paul 4, Henry Sibley 0: Jacob Saver recorded a natural hat trick to lead the Packers past the visiting Warriors. Saver got the scoring started 7:02 into the second period. He added his second goal 5:58 later. He scored his third goal 1:27 into the third. Owen Ramirez capped the scoring for the Packers 6:29 into the third period. Matt Wincentsen and Cam Kluender had two assists each and Jacob Lissick had a 29-save shutout for the Packers. Keaton Woolsey had 43 saves for the Warriors.

East Ridge 4, Woodbury 0: The Raptors jumped out to an early lead and cruised past the host Royals. Blake Polifka got the Raptors on the board 35 seconds into the game. Jack McVey scored two goals in a 6:43 span in the first period. Nick Landin scored the Raptors final goal with 4:47 left in the game. Tanner Johnson had three assists and Connor Dokken recorded a 27-save shutout for the Raptors. Austin Carlson made 20 saves in relief for the Royals.

Girls’ hockey

Elk River/Zimmerman 3, Grand Rapids/Greenway 2 (OT): Halle Johnson scored 5:03 into overtime to give the fifth-seeded Elks the upset victory over fourth-seeded Grand Rapids/Greenway in the quarterfinal round of Class 2A, Section 7. The Elks had a pair of one-goal leads in regulation. Morgan Gacke got the Elks on the board 45 seconds into the game. With the score tied at 1-1, Madelyn Christian put the Elks back in front 23 seconds into the second period. Claire Vekich scored both goals for Grand Rapids/Greenway. She sent the game to overtime with a shorthanded goal with 6:56 left in regulation. Ashley Hess made 35 saves for the Elks and Emily Trast had 24 for Grand Rapids/Greenway.

Delano/Rockford 3, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2 (OT): Taylor Michael scored 6:29 into overtime to give the fourth-seeded Tigers the victory over the fifth-seeded Dragons in the quarterfinal round of Class 1A, Section 2. The Tigers scored two goals in the second period to take a 2-1 lead. Chloe Kuechle scored 4:19 into the second period to tie the score at 1-1 on a power play. Annika Reierson gave the Tigers the lead 3:05 later. Alyssa Olson scored with 47 seconds left in the first period to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead. Grace Walsh tied the score 2-2 for the Dragons 6:21 into the third period. Avery Stilwell made 51 saves for the Dragons.

Boys’ basketball

Park Center 65, Armstrong 49: The Class 4A, No. 7 Pirates jumped out to a big lead early and cruised past the visiting No. 8 Falcons. Dain Dainja led the Pirates with 17 points and Joshua Brown had 15. Jake Breitbach led the Falcons with 15 points, Adam Biewen had 12 and D’Sean Larkins had 11.

Coon Rapids 67, Anoka 64: The Cardinals overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat the visiting Tornadoes. Jackson Aurelius led the Cardinals with 19 points, Talan Elmi had 14, Jordan Doe 12 and M.J. Gallimah 11. Brody Lake led the Tornadoes with 19 points, Albert Tinnel had 18 and Japheth Nyamari 13.

Girls’ basketball

Elk River 60, Centennial 57: The host Elks built a large first half lead and held off the Class 4A, No. 10 Cougars. Alexa Engebretson led the Elks with 17 points, Johanna Langbehn had 16 and Lydia Haack 14. Jenna Guyer led the Cougars with 15 points, Jodi Anderson had 11 and Hannah Herzig 10.

Maple Grove 48, Blaine 41: The Class 4A, No. 8 Crimson overcame a five-point halftime deficit to defeat the visiting Bengals. Maple Grove’s Abby Schulte and Blaine’s Kayla Bohr scored 17 points each.

Rogers 61, Osseo 56: Ellie Buzzelle scored 15 points to lead the Royals past the host Orioles. Alex Fuller had 11 points and Ali Karels 10 for the Royals. Jasmine Choi led the Orioles with 15 points and Jaiden Kline had 14.

Noteworthy

• Red Lake County coach Steven Philion became the 10th boys basketball coach in state history to surpass 600 career victories in a 67-54 victory at Fosston. Philion, in his 46th season, has a 600-470 career record.

