Chris Kernan scored 5 minutes, 3 seconds into overtime to give Class 2A, No. 5 Maple Grove a 3-2 boys' hockey victory over Minnetonka in the Tradition at the Park at the St. Louis Park Rec Center.

The Crimson scored two goals 5:25 apart in the second period to take a 2-1 lead into the third period. Henry Nelson got the Crimson on the board 4:43 into the middle frame and then assisted on Grant Zick’s goal with 6:52 left in the period. Nelson also assisted on the game-winning goal.

Tyler Kueppers got the scoring started for the Skippers 2:04 into the second period. Duke Kiffin sent the game to overtime with a goal for the Skippers with 12:36 left in the third period.

Parker Slotsve made 37 saves for the Crimson and Anders Irene had 33 for the Skippers.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, Holy Family 3: Jackson Bisson broke a 3-3 tie with 4:00 left in the third period to give the Red Knights the victory over the Fire in the Tradition at the Park at the St. Louis Park Rec Center. Jonah Mortenson got the scoring started for the Red Knights with 4:21 left in the first period. Lucas Jorgenson and Jacob McPartland scored 5:45 apart in the second period to give the Fire a 2-1 lead. Charlie Warnert tied the score at 2-2 for the Red Knights 38 seconds after McPartland scored. Adam Marshall put the Red Knights on top 3-2 4:07 into the third period. Grant Limke tied the score at 3-3 for the Fire with 6:09 left. Carson Limesand made 19 saves for the Red Knights and Dylan Halliwill had 35 for the Fire.

Chaska 5, Prior Lake 4: Nick Olmscheid scored 23 seconds into overtime to give the Hawks the victory over the Lakers in the Hockey for Life Classic at the Dakotah! Ice Center. William Magnuson scored with 1:10 left in the third period for the Hawks to send the game to overtime. Parker Long and Will Schumacher scored in the first period to give the Lakers a 2-0 lead after one period. Sam Rice extended the lead to 3-0 48 seconds into the second period. Max Burkholder got the Hawks on the board 1:36 into the second period. Hunter Lincoln gave the Lakers another three-goal lead 34 seconds later. Jimmy Snuggerud started the comeback for the Hawks at the 9:25 mark of the second period. Burkholder scored his second goal of the game with 1:27 left in the second period to get the Hawks within a goal heading into the third period. Carter Wishart had 20 saves for the Hawks and Trevor Boschee had 22 for the Lakers.

Cretin-Derham Hall 6, Centennial 1: Matthew Gleason scored four goals to lead the Class 2A, No. 9 Raiders past the Cougars in the Tradition at the PIC at the Plymouth Ice Center. On his fourth tally with 40 seconds left in the game, Gleason scored his 101st career goal surpassing Chris Hickey for the school’s all-time mark. Jack Nei and Attila Lippai scored for the Raiders. Jordan Newpower scored a goal and Leo Troje had 29 saves for the Cougars.

Girls’ hockey

Minnetonka 4, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 3 (OT): Josie Helling scored 2:03 into overtime to give the Class 2A, No. 4 Skippers the victory over the Red Knights in the Mid-Winter Meltdown at the Eden Prairie Community Center. The Red Knights had a pair of one-goal leads, but needed a power play goal by Theresa DeCesare with 19 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. DeCesare also scored the first goal of the game early in the second period. Emma Hoen gave the Red Knights a 2-1 lead 5:40 into the third period. Grace Sadura scored with 1:19 left in the second period to get the Skippers on the board. Lacey Martin and Kayley Crawford scored 2:11 apart in the third period to give the Skippers a 3-2 lead. Brynn Dulac made 28 saves for the Skippers and Carly Greene had 23 for the Red Knights.

Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Chaska/Chanhassen 1: Olivia Garrity and Ari Evans scored 4:03 apart in the third period for the Raiders to pull away from the Storm Hawks in the Mid-Winter Meltdown at the Eden Prairie Community Center. Alex Dixey got the Storm Hawks on the board first 4:00 into the second period. Kiera Ryan tied the score at 1-1 for the Raiders with 3:05 left in the second period. Hannah Fritz made 25 saves for the Raiders and Olivia Rinzel had 24 for the Storm Hawks.

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 2, Elk River/Zimmerman 1: Molly Terebayza scored her second goal of the game in overtime to give Champline Park/Coon Rapids the victory over the Elks in the Kaposia Classic at Doug Woog Arena.

Eagan 3, Rochester Lourdes 2: The Wildcats had three separate one-goal leads to defeat the Class 1A, No. 6 Eagles in the Kaposia Classic at Doug Woog Arena. Maria Cooper, Carly Marsh and Emily Cronkhite scored for the Wildcats. Emma Schmitz and Abby Wick scored for the Eagles. Ruby Sieger made 16 saves for the Wildcats and Corrine Hanson had 21 for the Eagles.

Roseville 2, Mounds View 1: Kate Haug scored with 11 seconds left to give the Raiders the victory over the Mustangs in the Kaposia Classic at Doug Woog Arena. Ruby Eskin got the Raiders on the board first 1:20 into the second period for the Raiders. Lauren McAlpine tied the score 1-1 for the Mustangs 27 seconds later. Jori Jones made 17 saves for the Raiders and Abbie Thompson had 28 for the Mustangs.

South St. Paul 4, Hibbing/Chisholm 2: The Class 2A, No. 5 Packers scored four straight goals to defeat the Bluejackets in the Kaposia Classic at Doug Woog Arena. Ella Reynolds scored two goals in the second period and completed the hat trick 38 seconds into the third period. Makenna Deering gave the Packers a 4-1 lead with 13:46 left in the game. Dorothy Kearney got the Bluejackets on the board first 3:56 into the game. Allie Bussey capped the scoring with 1:39 left in the game for the Bluejackets. Delaney Norman made 32 saves for the Packers and Lilly Hess had 30 for the Bluejackets.

Boys’ basketball

Minneapolis Edison 55, Providence Academy 51: The Tommies overcame a three-point halftime deficit to defeat the Lions in the Providence Academy Tournament at Providence Academy. Jabari Langley led the Tommies with 23 points. Baeddan Ongori led the Lions with 18 points and Paul Pellgrene and Liam Carney had 10 each.

Litchfield 64, Moose Lake-Willow River 56: Avery Liestman scored 28 points to lead the Dragons past the Rebels in the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusader Christmas Classic at St. Cloud Cathedral High School. Tyson Michels had 10 points for the Dragons. Mason Olson led the Rebels with 24 points.

Duluth East 66, Orono 59: Mattie Thompson scored 23 points to lead the Greyhounds past the Spartans in the North Star State Hardwood Showcase at Hibbing Lincoln Elementary. Will Van Scoy scored 18 points and Noah Paulson had 10 for the Greyhounds. Connor Chappell led the Spartans with 15 points and Jake Farrell had 10.

Girls’ basketball

Anoka 48, Duluth East 43: Olivia Anderson had 23 points, three rebounds and three steals to lead the Tornadoes past the Greyhounds in the Granite City Classic at St. Cloud Tech High School. Ashlynne Guenther led the Greyhounds with 16 points and seven rebounds and Macy Hermanson had 13 points.

Becker 83, Spring Lake Park 73: Adeline Kent and Julia Bengtson scored 22 points each to lead the Class 3A, No. 1 Bulldogs past the Panthers in the Granite City Classic at St. Cloud Apollo High School. Megan Gamble had 14 points and Alayna Lindquist had 11 for the Bulldogs. Madi Ngene led the Panthers with 19 points, Macy Smith had 17, Julia Levahn had 15 and Averi Dunbar had 10.

