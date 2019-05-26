Three things to watch this week
Milwaukee at Twins: The competition ratchets up a notch when the Brewers get to town for a two-game series that begins Monday night (weather permitting). The Brewers are playoff contenders again.
Seattle at Lynx: The defending WNBA champion Storm is in town Wednesday to face the Lynx at Target Center. Seattle star Breanna Stewart will miss the season because of a torn Achilles.
Gophers softball: No. 7 seed Minnesota gets No. 2 seed UCLA in the College World Series opener at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Oklahoma City. It's a double-elimination format with the eight teams divided into two groups of four.
Twins
Souhan: Hitting coach Rowson is man behind Twins' offensive surge
James Rowson and assistant hitting coach Rudy Hernandez are at the heart, or at least the calluses, of the Twins' transformation into a feared slugging lineup.
Twins
Odorizzi, Kepler perform well while battling illness
Teams have to overcome illness as well as injuries during the season. Jake Odorizzi and Max Kepler are the latest examples of players being able to focus enough to contribute.
Twins
Sunday's Twins-White Sox game recap
Twins righthander Jake Odorizzi blanked the White Sox for 5⅓ innings on one hit and one walk while striking out nine despite being under the weather.
Twins
Twins crush White Sox with more clutch pitching, power hitting
A strong start by Jake Odorizzi and two three-run homers by Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler boosted the club to a 10-game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central.
Local
Packers quarterback legend Starr dies at age 85
Bart Starr died at his home after failing health followed a serious stroke in 2014, the team announced.