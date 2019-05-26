Three things to watch this week

Milwaukee at Twins: The competition ratchets up a notch when the Brewers get to town for a two-game series that begins Monday night (weather permitting). The Brewers are playoff contenders again.

Seattle at Lynx: The defending WNBA champion Storm is in town Wednesday to face the Lynx at Target Center. Seattle star Breanna Stewart will miss the season because of a torn Achilles.

Gophers softball: No. 7 seed Minnesota gets No. 2 seed UCLA in the College World Series opener at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Oklahoma City. It's a double-elimination format with the eight teams divided into two groups of four.