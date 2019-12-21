Support for Dubnyk: Goalie Devan Dubnyk returned to action Thursday, his first game back since he left the team last month while his wife, Jenn, deals with a serious medical situation. Since that news became public, the hockey world has expressed its support for the family. “For Jenn and I, it’s overwhelming in a good way with the amount of people that have reached out and said they are thinking about us,” Dubnyk said. “It’s special. You realize how close everybody is. It’s a lot of players, but it’s a pretty tight-knit league and community that way. It’s been pretty awesome.”

Fighting philosophy: Winger Marcus Foligno didn’t start his fight last Saturday with the Flyers’ Joel Farabee, accepting an invitation from Farabee after Foligno tripped up Matt Niskanen while fishing for a puck. But Foligno was the one who ended the scrap, letting up while it was clear Farabee was outmatched. “He had his head down and was kind of falling backward, and I just held him up and good job by the linesmen to jump in and stop it,” Foligno said. “I’m not a big fan of the keep throwing til the guy’s on his knees hurting. You know when you’re winning the fight, and I think in that sense it’s smart and respectful to just let up.”

Multisport athlete: Defenseman Carson Soucy ultimately chose to pursue hockey, figuring it offered more of a future, but he was also a successful fast-pitch softball player, competing for Canada at the 2012 Junior Men’s World Championship in Argentina. “He’s probably as good a fastball player or better than he was a hockey player,” said Soucy’s dad, Mike.

Hall in: Arizona has been a formidable competitor in the NHL this season, jostling with Vegas and Edmonton for the top seed in the Pacific Division, and the Coyotes became even more of a legit playoff contender when they acquired winger Taylor Hall this week in a trade with the New Jersey Devils. A former league MVP, Hall immediately upgraded Arizona’s forward corps with his speed and skill. Add in a steady defense, and goaltending that has been rock-solid — although Darcy Kuemper will be sidelined after getting hurt against the Wild on Thursday — and the Coyotes are a team to keep an eye on.

