Monday is federal holiday, the observance of Martin Luther King’s birthday, and, as such, a vacation day for many.

While schools aren’t in session, a number of high school basketball teams will be in action in various tournaments held in recognition and honor of the late civil rights leader.

So, if you’re going stir crazy, kept indoors by our recent bitter blast, here is a rundown of MLK tournaments taking place today. Chances are, at least one will pique your interest.

MLK DAY Basketball

At Totino-Grace (boys): North St. Paul vs. Holy Family, 1 p.m.; St. Paul Central vs. Buffalo, 2:45 p.m.; Breck vs. Henry Sibley, 4:30 p.m.; Hopkins vs. Totino-Grace, 6:15 p.m.

At Minneapolis Roosevelt (boys/girls): Hope Academy vs. Roosevelt, noon (girls); Duluth East vs. Cooper (boys), 1:45 p.m.; Cristo Rey Jesuit vs. Roosevelt (boys), 7 p.m.

At St. Catherine University (girls): Simley vs. Eastview, noon; Tartan vs. Cooper, 1:45 p.m.; Chanhassen vs. Hutchinson. 3:30 p.m.; Farmington vs. Chaska, 5:15 p.m.; Stewartville vs. Rosemount, 7 p.m.

Boys’ swimming and diving

Saturday: True Team State Meet, at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, U of M. Breck/Blake will look to repeat as champions in Class 1A while Minnetonka will be seeking its fourth straight Class 2A title. Class 1A, 1 p.m.; Class 2A at 6 p.m.

Boys’ basketball

Tuesday: Lakeville North at Prior Lake, 7 p.m.; East Ridge at White Bear Lake, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday: Minnesota/Wisconsin Border Battle, at East Ridge High School. Seven Minnesota teams: Minnesota Valley Lutheran, Lake City, St. Croix Lutheran, Rochester Mayo, Apple Valley, Minnehaha Academy and host East Ridge take on seven foes from the Badger State. Games begin at 10 .m.

Girls’ basketball

Tuesday: A busy night, with three matchups of top 10 teams — No. 2, 4A Wayzata at No. 6, 4A St. Michael-Albertville, 5:30 p.m.; No. 1, 4A Hopkins at No. 3, 3A Holy Angels, 7 p.m.; No. 3, 4A Stillwater at No. 9, 4A Forest Lake, 7 p.m.

Friday: Hill-Murray at Simley, 7 p.m.

Boys’ hockey

Tuesday: Totino-Grace vs. Mahtomedi (at St. Croix Rec), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday: Andover vs. Blaine (at Fogerty), 7 p.m.

Girls’ hockey

Thursday: Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. Wayzata (at Plymouth), 7 p.m.; Maple Grove vs. Hill-Murray (at Aldrich), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: Proctor/Hermantown at Mound Westonka, 7 p.m.