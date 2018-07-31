If you want to see the Gophers football team during training camp, you’ll have three opportunities in August, beginning Saturday.

The Gophers announced Tuesday that practices on Saturday, Aug. 4; Friday, Aug. 10; and Thursday, Aug. 16 will be open to the public. The Aug. 4 and 16 practices will be at the Athletes Village outdoor fields. The Aug. 10 practice will be part of Family Day at TCF Bank Stadium.

Here are details of the practices:

** Aug. 4: 3:30 p.m. at the Athletes Village outdoor fields. Fans should enter practice through the doors located on 15th Ave.

** Aug. 10: Family Day festivities start at 4 p.m. at TCF Bank Stadium. Fans should enter the stadium through the West Plaza. In conjunction with Family Day, the Gophers are holding a diaper drive for the second consecutive year. Fans are encouraged to bring disposable diapers, which will be donated to the Diaper Drive of Minnesota, an organization that provides diapers and wipes for families in need. Fans attending the Aug. 10 practice also can drop off decorated oars at the West Plaza. The oars will be displayed outside the Gophers locker room at TCF Bank Stadium.

** Aug. 16: 3:30 p.m. at the Athletes Village outdoor fields. Enter through doors on 15th Ave.

The Gophers open the season at 6 p.m. Aug. 30 against New Mexico State at TCF Bank Stadium.