Apple Valley police are investigating the deaths of three adults who were found dead Saturday, apparently shot to death.

According to a news release from the police department: Police were called at 12:18 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 13600 block of Upper Elkwood Court. Someone at the single-family home told police multiple people had been shot inside.

Officers at the scene found two men and one woman dead, apparently from gunshot wounds.

Investigators are interviewing family members, friends and neighbors, the news release said.

The scene is also being processed for evidence.

The victims’ names will be released pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

Map: 3 dead in Apple Valley Map: 3 dead in Apple Valley

A person who answered a call late Saturday at the police department’s nonemergency line said the department would not be releasing any further details Saturday night.