Three DFL candidates for the congressional seat that covers Minneapolis and several of its suburbs were were the lead competitors Tuesday in the race to succeed U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison.

Polls were closing at 8 p.m. in Minnesota’s primary election, and the Fifth Congressional District candidates were gathering with supporters at campaign parties spread around Minneapolis.

Former House Speaker Margaret Anderson Kelliher, state Rep. Ilhan Omar and state Sen. Patricia Torres Ray — all of Minneapolis — were seen as the likeliest winners. Also competing in the five-way primary were Jamal Abdulahi and Frank Drake.

Because the district has a long history of voting heavily Democratic, the winner of Tuesday’s primary is widely expected to prevail in the general election in November and go to Washington in January. Republican-endorsed candidate Jennifer Zielinski faced several opponents in her primary.

The leading DFL candidates focused their campaign messages on fighting the agenda of President Donald Trump.

Omar was the first Somali-American elected to the state legislature in 2016. As a Muslim and refugee, she said she’d be a strong voice on immigration issues at a time when the Trump administration has sought to limit travel from Muslim countries, and drawn controversy for separating parents and children of undocumented immigrants arriving on the Mexican border.

If elected, Omar would likely join Palestinian-American Rashida Tlaib, who just won a Democratic primary in Michigan, as the only Muslim women in Congress. Her profile has made her a national political celebrity of sorts, with appearances on “The Daily Show” and other national coverage.

As a first-term state legislator, Omar has less elected experience than the other leading candidates, and has drawn some controversy with negative comments about Israel and acceptance of speaking fees in contradiction of statehouse ethics rules.

As she voted in downtown Minneapolis Tuesday, Sharon Mallery said candidates like Omar gave her hope in fighting back against Trump.

“I saw new blood,” said Mallery, 64. “I saw more people who have heart for a fight. And that’s what we need — someone to fight for us.”

The candidates generally support Medicare for All, stronger gun control and the abolition of U.S. Immigration and Customs and Enforcement (ICE).

Kelliher was a state representative for a dozen years — and speaker for four of them -- who has talked extensively about her record of pushing back against then-Gov. Tim Pawlenty, a Republican during extensive budget disputes. She’s telling voters that she’ll take that same experience to Congress in standing up to Trump, and that constituents need someone who’s ready from day one.

In 2010, Kelliher was the DFL endorsed candidate for governor; she narrowly lost to Gov. Mark Dayton and has been out of politics since. She is currently the president and CEO of the Minnesota High Tech Association.

Cindy Purdy, 60, of Fridley, decided to go with experience. “I voted for Margaret Anderson Kelliher because Omar is young and, maybe, less experienced,” Purdy said.

Ray has been a state senator since 2007 — she was the first Latina elected to the state Senate — and wants to advocate more for people of color and marginalized communities in Congress.

She moved to Minnesota from Colombia 30 years ago and has tried to make the case to voters that she has the policy experience and has gone through the challenges of law-making to be an effective representative in D.C. Ray considers family separation and immigration policies to be among the most important issues she’ll address if elected.

