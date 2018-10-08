Heavy rain falling on already saturated ground has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch for the Twin Cities and most of southern and southeastern Minnesota.

After a morning of drizzle, heavier rain will start falling Monday afternoon and isn’t likely to let up until late Wednesday. Heavy rain Monday night and Tuesday will bring 2 to 4 inches of rain to the metro area and southern Minnesota, with 5 to 6 inches possible from south central and eastern Minnesota into west central Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said in issuing a flood watch which will be in effect from 1 p.m. Monday and until Wednesday morning.

An area from the Twin Cities’ southern suburbs to Mankato, Worthington and Albert Lea is under a moderate risk for excessive rainfall Monday and Monday night. On Tuesday, the moderate risk shifts slightly eastward to include the entire metro area and places such as Red Wing, Rochester, Albert Lea and Winona in Minnesota, and La Crosse, Eau Claire and Hayward in Wisconsin.

“Prolonged moderate to heavy rainfall will lead to rising river and stream levels and could result in lowland flooding through the week,” the weather service said.

With the possibility of some roads being submerged, the weather service reminds motorists not to drive through standing water.

“Turn around, don’t drown,” the weather service advises.

Showers and thunderstorms developing along a stationary front will fall on already soggy ground still trying to dry out after an unusually wet September and first week of October. Since Sept. 1, the Twin Cities has picked up 8.2 inches of rain, which is about 4½ inches above normal, according to the Minnesota State Climatology Office.

Behind the rain, the coldest air of the season is poised to arrive. After highs in the 50s Monday through Wednesday, the mercury will fall to 34 degrees in the Twin Cities Wednesday night. The sun will return Thursday with a chilly high of 42 degrees. The first subfreezing low of the season is on tap for Thursday night with a low of 31 degrees, the weather service said.

No warm ups are in sight as highs over the weekend will remain in the 40s, with lows in the 30s. Another chance of rain arrives Saturday, possibly mixing with snow showers Saturday night, the weather service said.