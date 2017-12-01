Extra police are on campus at Stillwater Area High School Friday after a threat of a school shooting circulated online Thursday night.

A student who attends the school in Oak Park Heights posted the threat on social media, said Oak Park Heights Police Chief Brian DeRosier.

The threat indicated that "somebody would shoot up the school" on Friday.

Police learned of the threat around 8 p.m. Thursday. With the help of a school resource officer, police were able to identify a suspect. The parents of the student who had made the post also cooperated with the investigation "to allow us to quickly alleviate the concern over the threat," the chief said.

As authorities continue to investigate, classes in the east metro district went on as scheduled.

In a statement sent to families on Friday morning, the district said it would take extra precautions to ensure students and staff were safe.

"After a thorough investigation in cooperation with local law enforcement we are confident there is no existing threat to our students," the statement said. "We are taking extra measures to ensure a safe environment will be provided for our students and staff today, but it is always the choice of families as to whether to send children to school."

The district did not disclose the nature of the threat.

A recording of a robocall placed to families by the district late Thursday and posted on the Washington County Watchdog Facebook page said school officials learned of a threatening message targeting Stillwater High on the popular app Snapchat.

"The threat was treated very seriously," the recorded message said.

In the statement sent to families on Friday morning, the district said it was grateful to law enforcement for "working swiftly to investigate the situation" and that district officials decided go ahead with classes.

As fears and concerns diminished, DeRosier said police were on campus Friday to provide a "calming effect."

Along with a heavy police presence, additional administrators, counselors and other staff members were brought in to provide support to students or staff who might need it, said district spokeswoman Carissa Keister.