Tens of thousands of people converged on St. Paul on Saturday morning for the Women’s March Minnesota, an event coinciding with similar marches happening in Washington, D.C., and other cities across the country.

As marchers convened at St. Paul College, where the march to the State Capitol will start at 11 a.m., traffic was backed up for up to a mile at many St. Paul exits off of Interstate 94.

Organizers of the events said they aim to show their disapproval of the election of President Donald Trump and their concern about his views on issues ranging from women’s health to LGBT rights to immigration.

Early arrivals included Natalie Rahn, 46, of Minneapolis, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair. She said she was there because “the world is in a pretty scary place right now, and I hope by being here, it will bring some hope that one person [Trump] cannot make all the changes” she fears.

She said she’s “terrified” that the new administration’s policies will hurt people with disabilities and public education. “We’ve come a long way, and we could lose it in a heartbeat,” she said.

Linda Garrett-Johnson, 58, of Apple Valley, said she’s marching because “Donald Trump is really not my president.”

In less than an hour, protesters will fill John Ireland Boulevard as participants in the Women's March Minnesota head from St. Paul College to the State Capitol to protest the presidency of Donald Trump.

“I am here to show my children and grandchildren how to protest respectfully,” she said. “We need to send a message that we are the United States and that his campaign of hate and bigotry will not divide us.”

Kathleen Mickelson, 57, of Roseville marching with her husband, James, said they’re marching not just for themselves, but for their daughter, granddaughter, daughter-in-law and many others.

“Our most important job is to be active citizens,” Kathleen said.

Marchers will head for the Capitol via Concordia Avenue and John Ireland Boulevard. At noon, speakers and entertainers are scheduled for a program on the Capitol’s south steps.

Organizers of the demonstration have been working with St. Paul police on plans for the event, including at a training session for the more than 100 people who will serve as volunteer marshals. Police were out in force Saturday morning to direct traffic in the area.