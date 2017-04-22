Thousands of people are expected to join Minnesota’s March for Science Saturday in St. Paul, part of a global movement on Earth Day to defend scientific knowledge and research.

Marchers will gather by 11 a.m. at Cathedral Hill Park, then walk to the Minnesota State Capitol, where a rally featuring several speakers will begin at noon, running till 2 p.m.

About 10,000 people have said on the event’s Facebook page that they plan to march, with another 10,000 expressing interest in the event.

Organizers have urged participants to use mass transit or bicycles to get to the event, because traffic and parking will be complicated. As the event wraps up about 2 p.m., a Minnesota Wild playoff game will be getting underway in downtown St. Paul, further complicating traffic.

In addition to the St. Paul rally, 12 others are planned across Minnesota, from New Ulm to Grand Marais, in concert with the national march in Washington, D.C., and more than 500 satellite marches around the world.

On their website, organizers say March for Science Minnesota is a nonpartisan nonprofit “focused on mobilizing against the unprecedented efforts to cut support of science, innovation, evidence-based policy making, and the efforts to censor fact in favor of opinion through gag-orders and media blackouts.”

While the group’s concerns are clearly focused in part on some of the actions and rhetoric of the Trump administration around such issues as climate change, it had this request for marchers:

“For safety reasons, please don’t bring signs on sticks or poles. Content-wise, please focus on policy and evidence-based science information and avoid directly attacking specific politicians or being overly partisan.”

March sponsors include the Science Museum of Minnesota, Education Minnesota, Augsburg University in Minneapolis, Take Action MN, the Minnesota Nurses Association, the Minnesota AFL-CIO and SEIU Local 284.