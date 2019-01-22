Thousands of Minnesotans gathered in the bitter cold to protest abortion at the annual March for Life Tuesday.

Supporters cast the rally, held each year on the anniversary of the landmark Roe v Wade Supreme Court ruling, as an opportunity to urge lawmakers to pass stricter abortion laws.

“We know that Minnesota is an anti-abortion state and your presence on a frigid day is a testament to this cause,” House GOP leader Kurt Daudt told the crowd. The large turnout, the Crown Republican added, sends a “message to legislators that we do the right thing when we stand on the side of life.”

This year’s march comes at an uncertain time for the anti-abortion movement in Minnesota. More stringent abortion restrictions are on the rise in states across the country, including Minnesota neighbors like Iowa, which passed the nation’s most restrictive measure last year. A new conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court has also given opponents hope that they may be able to further chip away at, or even overturn, Roe v Wade in the years ahead.

But in Minnesota, DFL control of the state House and governorship likely means few if any measures aimed at limiting abortion have a chance of passage. A 2018 Star Tribune/MPR Minnesota Poll found that 59 percent of Minnesotans want Roe. v Wade to be upheld.

“We oppose unnecessary burdens being in the way of women’s rights to access their full range of reproductive healthcare options,” said House Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park.

Even with those political dynamics, abortion opponents remained cautiously optimistic Tuesday. Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life, which sponsors the march, is backing legislation to require doctors give women the option to view an ultrasound before an abortion as one of its top priorities this year. The proposal passed both legislative chambers last session, but was vetoed by then-Gov. Mark Dayton, a Democrat.

“Women deserve to see their ultrasounds,” MCCL’s Robyn Swiderski said at the rally. “They deserve to see the truth an ultrasound shows to make an informed decision about a procedure that is life-altering.”

Supporters of abortion said the proposal is unnecessary.

“We don’t oppose ultrasounds, but we oppose this legislation because it dictates the conversation between a woman and her doctor,” Jen Aulwes, communications director for Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota. She argued that physicians are already fulfilling their legal and ethical duties in informing patients of their options.

Hortman called the proposal “insulting to women.”

“This is a weighty decision between a doctor, a woman and her god, and no woman makes that decision lightly,” she said.

The bill will likely fare better in the state Senate, where Republicans hold a narrow majority. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, voiced support for the ultrasound measure, calling it “a step but not the end goal.” He cited several scriptures from the Bible as he encouraged attendees to forge ahead on their goal of ending abortion.

“Because our moral compass is pointing the right direction, we can have hope we can overcome evil with good,” he said.