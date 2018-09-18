The Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio News polled 800 Minnesota likely voters between Sept. 10 and Sept. 12, on a number of topics, including the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. The poll was completed before it had become public that a woman is accusing Kavanaugh of a sexual assault while they were in high school. Minnesotans were evenly divided on Kavanaugh before that accusation surfaced. Highlights from questions about Kavanaugh and Roe v. Wade are below. Scroll down the page to see details about how the poll was conducted and the demographics of the 800 respondents.

Do you support or oppose the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court?

Roe v. Wade was the Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal. Would you like to see that abortion law kept in place, modified in some way, or overturned so that abortion is illegal?

About the poll

This Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll findings are based on interviews conducted Sept. 10-12 with 800 Minnesota likely voters. The interviews were conducted via land line (60 percent) and cellphone (40 percent). The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio News by Mason-Dixon Polling and Research Inc. Results of a poll based on 800 interviews will vary by no more than 3.5 percentage points, plus or minus, from the overall population 95 times out of 100. Margins are larger for groups within the sample, such as Democrats and Republicans, and age groups.

The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 37 percent Democrats, 31 percent Republicans and 32 percent independents or other.

Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.

Readers can e-mail questions to djmcgrath@startribune.com.

Demographic breakdown of this polling sample