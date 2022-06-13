Tina Gassman has been named the new president of Greater St. Paul Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA).

Gassman, who has more than 20 years of experience leading professional membership organizations, was hired to replace Joe Spartz, who is retiring June 30. Gassman took over June 9.

As president, Gassman will lead St. Paul's commercial real estate industry through four key areas of advocacy, education and learning, professional networking and research. Before coming to BOMA, she was executive director for Captive Insurance Companies Association and operations director for National Cooperative Procurement Partners. Gassman also worked as director of public relations for the Minnesota Multi Housing Association for more than 12 years.

"Tina impressed the search committee not only with her breadth of association management background, but she also struck us as a thoughtful leader who shares our commitment to building upon the strong foundation established by her predecessors," said BOMA board Chair Heide Kempf-Schwarze.

In a statement, Gassman said she was honored to continue Spartz's good work "and to foster the community the leadership has tirelessly worked to build."

BOMA was founded in 1971 and is affiliated with BOMA International. It represents the owners, managers and service providers of all commercial building types.