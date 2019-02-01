THE FINAL 65 DAYS

Breaking down the Wild’s remaining 32 games:

• 16 at home, 16 away (13 in Central or Eastern time zones)

• 18 vs. the West, 14 vs. the East

• 12 vs. the Central (Dallas 3, Nashville 3, Winnipeg 2, St. Louis 2, Chicago 1, Colorado 1)

• Four- and five-game homestands (one in mid-February, one in mid-March)

• Three-game road trip in early March

• Seven games in 12 days from March 14-25

• Six back-to-backs