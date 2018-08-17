truTV Impractical Jokers starring the Tenderloins
Comedy troupe the Tenderloins (Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn and Sal Vulcano) are the creators and stars of truTV’s series “Impractical Jokers.” The show follows the Tenderloins as they coerce one another into doing over-the-top public pranks before hidden cameras. With that premise, the fair’s announcement cautioned that the Tenderloins are “recommended for ages 16+. Parental discretion is advised.” (8 p.m. Aug. 30, grandstand, $50 & $60, etix.com.)
Paul Walsh
