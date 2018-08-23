Kohl Stewart's baptism continues tonight as he gets an opportunity to slow down Oakland's rampage through MLB..

In what as become one of the most interesting stories of the second half, the Athletics are an MLB-best 42-15 since June 16 and are one game behind the Astros in the AL West. They lead the majors with a 2.95 ERA since the All-Star break. They are on pace to set a club record for extra base hits. They have smashed 171 home runs. Khris Davis has 38 homers and 102 RBI.

The Twins have helped their cause by trading Fernando Rodney to an already formidable bullpen. Oakland is an amazing 53-0 when leading after seven innings. They have a 68-game winning streak, a club record, when leading after seven, going back to last season.

It will be quite a test for Stewart, who has to get his ground balls and use his changeup to survive.

Including the Senators, the A's are 1,004-1,005 against this franchise.

Check back later for updates!!! If you are coming to game, leave now. Traffic is horrendous.

A's

Nick Marini, LF

Matt Chapman, 3B

Jedd Lowrie, 2B

Khris Davis, DH

Matt Olson, 1B

Stephen Piscotty, RF

Marcus Semien, SS

Ramon Laureano, CF

Jonathan Lucroy, C

Trevor Cahill, RHP

Twins

Joe Mauer, 1B

Logan Forsythe, 2B

Eddie Rosario, LF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Max Kepler, CF

Robbie Grossman, DH

Jake Cave, RF

Ehire Adrianza, 3B

Bobby Wilson, C

Kohl Stewart, RHP