The Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio News polled 800 Minnesota likely voters between Oct. 15 and Oct. 17. Highlights from questions about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh are below. Scroll down the page to see details about how the poll was conducted and the demographics of the 800 respondents.
As you may know, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has been accused of committing sexual assault when he was a teenager. Do you believe this allegation, or not?
|Yes, believe
|Do not believe
|Not sure
|35%
|41%
|24%
|Yes, believe
|Do not believe
|Other
|Hennepin / Ramsey
|48%
|27%
|25%
|Metro suburbs
|28
|47
|25
|Southern Minn.
|29
|47
|24
|Northern Minn.
|30
|51
|19
|Men
|32
|48
|20
|Women
|38
|35
|27
|Democrats
|69
|7
|24
|Republicans
|5
|82
|13
|Independents / other
|26
|40
|34
|18-34
|42
|35
|23
|35-49
|36
|37
|27
|50-64
|35
|44
|21
|65+
|30
|47
|23
|Under $50,000
|39
|37
|24
|$50,000 and over
|34
|45
|21
Do you approve or disapprove of the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court justice?
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Not sure
|49%
|43%
|8%
|Approve
|Disapprove
|Not sure
|Hennepin / Ramsey
|33%
|58%
|9%
|Metro suburbs
|56
|36
|8
|Southern Minn.
|53
|38
|9
|Northern Minn.
|60
|33
|7
|Men
|57
|36
|7
|Women
|42
|49
|9
|Democrats
|6
|84
|10
|Republicans
|93
|4
|3
|Independents / other
|55
|33
|12
|18-34
|39
|57
|4
|35-49
|46
|43
|11
|50-64
|52
|39
|9
|65+
|54
|38
|8
|Under $50,000
|40
|48
|12
|$50,000 and over
|53
|42
|5
Brett Kavanaugh said he would be an "independent and impartial" justice if confirmed to the Supreme Court. Now that he has been confirmed, do believe Kavanaugh will or will not be "independent and impartial"?
|Yes, he will
|No, he will not
|Not sure
|52%
|39%
|9%
|Yes, he will
|No, he will not
|Not sure
|Hennepin/Ramsey
|40%
|53%
|7%
|Metro suburbs
|57
|33
|10
|Southern Minn.
|57
|34
|9
|Northern Minn.
|59
|31
|10
|Men
|60
|34
|6
|Women
|44
|44
|12
|Democrats
|11
|77
|12
|Republicans
|96
|3
|1
|Independents / other
|56
|31
|13
|18-34
|37
|53
|10
|35-49
|53
|40
|7
|50-64
|56
|37
|7
|65+
|56
|33
|11
|Under $50,000
|47
|47
|6
|$50,000 and over
|56
|36
|8
Does the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court make you more likely to vote for Democrats or Republicans?
|Democrats
|Republicans
|Neither
|Not sure
|41%
|39%
|13%
|7%
|Democrats
|Republicans
|Neither
|Not sure
|Hennepin / Ramsey
|56%
|24%
|15%
|5%
|Metro suburbs
|33
|47
|11
|9
|Southern Minn.
|35
|44
|11
|10
|Northern Minn.
|33
|44
|17
|6
|Men
|34
|45
|15
|6
|Women
|47
|33
|11
|9
|Democrats
|84
|1
|9
|6
|Republicans
|2
|86
|7
|5
|Independents / other
|27
|34
|27
|12
|18-34
|52
|32
|11
|5
|35-49
|43
|38
|12
|7
|50-64
|36
|42
|15
|7
|65+
|35
|41
|14
|10
|Under $50,000
|45
|30
|16
|9
|$50,000 and over
|38
|44
|12
|6
About the poll
This Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll findings are based on interviews conducted Oct. 15-17 with 800 Minnesota likely voters. The interviews were conducted via land line (60 percent) and cellphone (40 percent). The poll was conducted for the Star Tribune and Minnesota Public Radio News by Mason-Dixon Polling and Research Inc.
Results of a poll based on 800 interviews will vary by no more than 3.5 percentage points, plus or minus, from the overall population 95 times out of 100. Margins are larger for groups within the sample, such as Democrats and Republicans, and age groups.
The self-identified party affiliation of the respondents is 38 percent Democrats, 33 percent Republicans and 29 percent independents or other.
Sampling error does not take into account other sources of variation inherent in public opinion surveys, such as nonresponse, question wording or context effects. In addition, news events may have affected opinions during the period the poll was taken.
Readers can e-mail questions to matt.delong@startribune.com.
Demographic breakdown of this polling sample
|PARTY
|DFL/Democrat
|306
|(38%)
|Republican
|265
|(33%)
|Independent/Other
|229
|(29%)
|AGE
|18-34
|136
|(17%)
|35-49
|210
|(26%)
|50-64
|237
|(30%)
|65+
|210
|(26%)
|Refused
|7
|(1%)
|GENDER
|Male
|384
|(48%)
|Female
|416
|(52%)
|INCOME
|< $25,000
|106
|(13%)
|$25,000-$49,999
|119
|(15%)
|$50,000-$74,999
|131
|(16%)
|$75,000-$99,999
|129
|(16%)
|$100,000+
|140
|(18%)
|Refused
|175
|(22%)
|REGION
|Hennepin/Ramsey
|255
|(32%)
|Metro Suburbs
|230
|(29%)
|Southern Minn.
|160
|(20%)
|Northern Minn.
|155
|(19%)
|INTERVIEW
|Land-line
|479
|(60%)
|Cell Phone
|321
|(40%)
