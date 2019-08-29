The people and landscapes of Mexico

Graciela Iturbide's photographs record daily life in Mexico, with a focus on the lives of its indigenous people. Her sensitive still images range from portraits of women and death rituals to swaths of birds clustering in the skies. "Graciela Iturbide's Mexico," her career survey at Mia, includes 125 photographs from over four decades of her career, beginning in the late 1970s. The subtleties in her images capture moments that would otherwise be lost in time. She captures the essence of a contemporary and ever-evolving Mexico. As a young photographer, she worked closely with modernist master photographer Manuel Álvarez Bravo, honing her craft as an assistant before taking flight on her own, building on a lineage of prolific Mexican image-makers. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Wed. and Sat.; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Ends Dec. 15. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. Free. 1-888-642-2787 or new.artsmia.org)

Alicia Eler