The Pen Pals writers series will bring in five notable writers beginning this fall for its 23rd season, including a Man Booker finalist, a PEN/Faulkner award winner, and the winner of this year's National Book Critics Circle's first book award.

Pen Pals, the oldest writers series in the Twin Cities, is a program of the Friends of the Hennepin County Library. All events will take place at the Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins.

Here's the 2019-20 lineup:

Susan Orlean: The bestselling author of "The Orchid Thief" will discuss her newest book, "The Library Book," at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 and 11 a.m. Oct. 11.

Ann Patchett: The author of "Bel Canto," "State of Wonder" and "Commonwealth" will discuss her new book, "The Dutch House," which will be published in September. Events at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 24 and 11 a.m. Oct. 25.

Esi Edugyan: Edugyan was twice shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize for her novels "Half-Blood Blues" and "Washington Black." She also received Canada's Giller Prize for both books. She'll speak at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 11 a.m. Dec. 10.

Reza Aslan: Aslan is an internationally renowned writer and scholar of religions and the host of the television program "Rough Draft With Reza Aslan." He will speak at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13, 2020, and 11 a.m. Feb. 14.

Tommy Orange: Orange's bestselling novel "There There" won the NBCC John Leonard Prize for best first book as well as a PEN/Hemingway Award. Orange will speak at 7:30 p.m. April 30, 2020, and 11 a.m. May 1.

Tickets for the full season will go on sale online at supportHCLIB.org/pen-pals on May 6, beginning at $200. Tickets for individual events will go on sale Aug. 7 for $45-$55.