• Averaged 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists as a sophomore with Texas Tech, helping the Raiders reach the NCAA title game in April in Minneapolis.

• Acquired by the Wolves via a draft night trade last month. The Wolves sent Dario Saric and the No. 11 pick to Phoenix for Culver, the No. 6 pick overall.

• At 6-7, the 20-year-old Culver has the versatility to guard multiple positions and could even handle the ball some for the new-look Wolves. He projects as a strong two-way player and hard worker whose ceiling in the NBA might ultimately be determined by how well he shoots. He made just 30.4% of his three-pointers last season after hitting 38.2% as a freshman.