CULVER FILE
• Averaged 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists as a sophomore with Texas Tech, helping the Raiders reach the NCAA title game in April in Minneapolis.
• Acquired by the Wolves via a draft night trade last month. The Wolves sent Dario Saric and the No. 11 pick to Phoenix for Culver, the No. 6 pick overall.
• At 6-7, the 20-year-old Culver has the versatility to guard multiple positions and could even handle the ball some for the new-look Wolves. He projects as a strong two-way player and hard worker whose ceiling in the NBA might ultimately be determined by how well he shoots. He made just 30.4% of his three-pointers last season after hitting 38.2% as a freshman.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
The Latest: Djokovic-Federer Wimbledon final 6-6 in 5th set
The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):
Sports
Impey wins Stage 9; Alaphilippe stays in Tour lead
On days at the Tour de France when the top racers decide to take it easy, that's the signal for other riders not chasing the overall title to seize the opportunity to shine.
Golf
Scott takes a week getting to know Royal Portrush
Adam Scott already has spent seven days at Royal Portrush, three of them with Darren Clarke, and the advice was invaluable to the end. They stood off the 18th green Sunday as Scott listened intently to a British Open champion whose game was forged on these links.
Motorsports
For Formula E teams, winning is almost secondary
Sure, Formula E teams want to win and make money. That's a given. The big automobile manufacturers who fund the open-wheel electric cars that whir…
Motorsports
Lewis Hamilton wins record 6th British GP, extends F1 lead
Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton won a record sixth British Grand Prix on Sunday after jumping ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by taking advantage of the safety car being deployed.