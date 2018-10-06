Four-year drought

The Gophers haven’t won a rivalry trophy since beating Iowa on Nov. 8, 2014, to claim Floyd of Rosedale. Since then, they have lost their past 10 trophy games to Iowa, Wisconsin (Paul Bunyan’s Axe), Michigan (Little Brown Jug) and Penn State (Governor’s Victory Bell):

2014

MICHIGAN

Away, won 30-14

IOWA

Home, won 51-14

WISCONSIN

Away, lost 34-24

2015

MICHIGAN

Home, lost 29-26

IOWA

Away, lost 40-35

WISCONSIN

Home, lost 31-21

2016

PENN STATE

Away, lost 29-26 (OT)

IOWA

Home, lost 14-7

WISCONSIN

Away, lost 31-17

2017

IOWA

Away, lost 17-0

MICHIGAN

Away, lost 33-10

WISCONSIN

Home, lost 31-0