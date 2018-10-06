Four-year drought
The Gophers haven’t won a rivalry trophy since beating Iowa on Nov. 8, 2014, to claim Floyd of Rosedale. Since then, they have lost their past 10 trophy games to Iowa, Wisconsin (Paul Bunyan’s Axe), Michigan (Little Brown Jug) and Penn State (Governor’s Victory Bell):
2014
MICHIGAN
Away, won 30-14
IOWA
Home, won 51-14
WISCONSIN
Away, lost 34-24
2015
MICHIGAN
Home, lost 29-26
IOWA
Away, lost 40-35
WISCONSIN
Home, lost 31-21
2016
PENN STATE
Away, lost 29-26 (OT)
IOWA
Home, lost 14-7
WISCONSIN
Away, lost 31-17
2017
IOWA
Away, lost 17-0
MICHIGAN
Away, lost 33-10
WISCONSIN
Home, lost 31-0
