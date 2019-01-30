This is not an attempt to shame the schools around Minnesota that were wise enough to call off every scheduled athletic contest on Tuesday.

Every contest except for one: The storied hockey rivalry between Warroad and Roseau.

Along Minnesota's border with Canada: Game On means the game is on.

Or, as Karl Schuttler put it in his Patient Cycle blog: "According to the Roseau Rams’ Twitter feed, it was -29 degrees in Roseau tonight. The “feels like” temperature is somewhere south of 50 below, as if anyone has any feeling left when the mercury dips to those levels. Nothing, however, could stop Roseau from hosting archrival Warroad at venerable Memorial Arena."

Don't get the idea that, somehow, it's not as bad along the border. here's what people in Roseau County, where both cities are located about 21 miles apart along Hwy. 11, were facing this morning:

If you want the quick game summary, it's here on Twitter:

If you want more, the man of the match wasn't on the ice. It was play-by-play guy Greg Frank of WILD102 radio in Roseau, who dropped the gloves often enough to tweet throughout the game:

By the way, Frank isn't a native northerner. he's a Philly guy who graduated from Temple a couple of years ago. He does Roseau high school sports and plays music for four hours during the day, according to his talent agency Internet profile.

Frank has a good story to tell his people back home, a story that will only get better with time.

Finally, if you need the details, here's the boxscore.

Stay warm, friends.