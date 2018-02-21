The east metro communities that sit above one hundred square miles of contaminated groundwater are about to get $850 million from the state’s settlement with the 3M company that they can devote to clean water — an amount that’s eight times what the Legacy Amendment provides annually for water projects across the entire state.

“It will bring real and fairly quick relief to the people,” said Attorney General Lori Swanson at a news conference Wednesday to explain how the settlement will work and how the money can be spent. She was flanked by the commissioners from the Pollution Control Agency and the Department of Natural Resources, which were parties to the suit.

The settlement over perfluorinated chemical contamination was reached Tuesday on the day trial was set to begin, and $20 million will be available immediately, officials said.

A working group will be formed, made up of experts, local government officials and citizens to advise the state government on how the money should best be spent. That will be done by spring, said PCA Commissioner John Linc Stine.

And the settlement is structured to wall it off from the state Legislature, she said, a lesson learned the hard way by the 1998 agreement with the tobacco companies. The Legislature used the state’s portion of the $7.1 billion settlement to balance the budget rather than improving the health of citizens, she said.

Officials from the DNR and PCA will act as trustees, and the Hennepin County Court will retain legal authority.

The first priority for the money will be to permanently protect drinking water for municipal systems in Woodbury, Oakdale, Lake Elmo, Cottage Grove, St. Paul Park, Afton, and Newport. That also includes some 650 homes with private wells that are contaminated.

That could include deeper wells, sophisticated treatment plants and under-sink filtration systems for homes.

But it could also include the purchase of land to create open spaces and natural environments as a way to increase the amount of clean water going into the ground and aquifers.

Priority will be given to water systems where the health risk limits for perfluorinate chemicals, or PFCs are exceeded. Those community systems are now meeting the health limits by blending water or with temporary treatment systems. Homeowners are getting bottled water or have had home systems installed.

But Stine described those as often temporary solutions that can now be replaced by more permanent ones.

It also address water supply. Population and economic growth in the area are on the rise, raising concerns about whether there will be enough water in the future. The money will allow exploration into water conservation and even water reuse.

The second priority for the money will be protecting and improving the natural environment by increasing habitats for birds, fish and other animals that are now contaminated with PFCs. That could include the complex and expensive process of removing contaminated sediment from the bottom of the Mississippi River, for example, or creating new habitat in uncontaminated regions to attract wildlife away from the areas where their food is toxic.

It could also include new parks and piers in lakes where fish do not carry PFC consumption warnings, as they do in the Mississippi River.