3M Company has agreed to give the state of Minnesota a grant of $850 million to settle what has been a long and contentious lawsuit with State Attorney General Lori Swanson over the decades-long contamination of groundwater in the east metro.

Swanson said at a 4 p.m. news conference Tuesday that the money will be used to clean up contaminated water in the communities that were affected by the perfluorinated chemicals used in consumer products like Teflon and Scotchgard that were dumped for years at four sites in Washington County. The agreement calls for separate funds to pay for improved drinking water infrastructure, sustainability and natural resource projects. A significant portion is expected to go the national law firm Swanson retained on a contingency basis to represent the state.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin Tuesday, until Hennepin County District Judge Kevin Burke said there would be no trial.

The state’s lawsuit claims that 3M knowingly contaminated the drinking water of several east-metro communities, causing up to $5 billion in potential damage to property values, wildlife and human health. The company has denied wrongdoing, saying it followed the law in disposing of its industrial wastes and that it settled the matter in a 2008 agreement with the state in which 3M agreed to clean up the chemicals and pay for clean drinking water in the affected communities.

PFCs are the miracle substance created by 3M decades ago that formed the basis for dozens of consumer and industrial products. But those same slippery and dirt repellant qualities make them a biological threat in the natural world because they accumulate in the bodies of animals and take decades to break down. Today, the four dump sites have created a 100 square mile plume of groundwater that stretches from Woodbury to the Mississippi River near Hastings.

In the last several years, numerous studies have found links between PFCs and health issues such as high cholesterol, low birthweight babies and premature births, and some cancers. In 2016 the Environmental Protection Agency, followed in 2017 by the Minnesota Department of Health, drastically lowered the recommendations for what’s considered safe in drinking water, meaning an estimated 15 million people were exposed to greater long-term health risks. 3M’s lawyers have argued that none of the studies has proved a causative relationship between PFCs and health problems.

The 3M headquarters complex in Maplewood

The trial was expected to last four to six weeks. It was also expected to draw a large national audience in the legal and environmental community because 3M and PFCs are the subject of more than 30 other lawsuits around the country.