After leaving Minnesota for the Los Angeles Dodgers 10 days ago, Brian Dozier has made an impact on his new team in the NL West playoff race. In 27 plate appearances, he has a ..333 batting average and .481 on-base percentage for his new team.
And he batted 1.000 in the good-bye department with Twins fans by taking out this ad, which is in the print edition of Thursday's Star Tribune.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From StribSports Upload
Twins
'Thank you and we love you.' Dozier thanks Twins fans with ad
Brian Dozier is making a big impact with his new team, and made one more memory with this full-page thank you to Twins fans.
Sports
Pence congratulates UMD Bulldogs ... for high school hockey title
Somebody needed to do a better job of preparing Vice President Mike Pence for the platitudes part of his speech in Duluth on Wednesday.
Twins
That's garbage! Fargo player trashes umpire after minor-league ejection
Brennan Metzger of the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks was ejected after arguing balls and strikes. Had the encounter ended there, it would have just been another night.
Gophers
Former Gophers softball standout Groenewegen out of medically induced coma
Three-time All-America Sara Groenewegen began experiencing legionnaires' disease symptoms while pitching for Team Canada. 'I know I scared a lot of people,' she wrote.
Sports
Free hoops Thursday at DeLaSalle, featuring Tyus Jones and more
The championship game of the Twin Cities Pro-Am League is set for 6:45 p.m. at DeLaSalle, and you should recognize some of the players on the floor.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.