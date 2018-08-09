After leaving Minnesota for the Los Angeles Dodgers 10 days ago, Brian Dozier has made an impact on his new team in the NL West playoff race. In 27 plate appearances, he has a ..333 batting average and .481 on-base percentage for his new team.

And he batted 1.000 in the good-bye department with Twins fans by taking out this ad, which is in the print edition of Thursday's Star Tribune.