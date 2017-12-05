For the first time, Minnesotans can send a text message to 911 for help during an emergency when calling for help is not an option, state authorities announced Tuesday.

The statewide service, known as "Text-to-911," goes live this morning and will provide a connection to emergency services for people who are deaf or unable to speak. It will also help victims of crimes who may be caught in dangerous situations — such as home invasions or active shooter incidents — in which speaking on the telephone could put them in danger.

State officials said the service will have a particular benefit for the estimated 1 million Minnesotans who are deaf, deaf-blind, or hard of hearing, and have long sought an alternative to calling 911.

"This will save lives," said Aaron Gutzke, executive director of ThinkSelf, Inc., a St. Paul-based nonprofit that provides education and advocacy for deaf adults. "Imagine someone broke into your house in the middle of the night. You would want to be able to text 911 and say, `Someone is in my house.' "

To use the new service, people must type 911 into the number field, and then type the emergency in the body of the text message.

