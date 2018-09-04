TEN TO WATCH

(includes Class 2A state meet results from 2017, unless noted)

1. Reese Dehen, Anoka, sophomore: Second in 100 breaststroke, fourth in 200 individual medley.

2. Grace Hanson, Hutchinson, freshman: First in Class 1A 50 freestyle, fifth in 100 freestyle.

3. Lexi Kucera, Hutchinson, junior: First in Class 1A 100 freestyle, second in 200 freestyle.

4. Emma Lezer, St. Michael-Albertville, senior: First in 100 breaststroke, fourth in 100 butterfly.

5. Jordan McGinty, Wayzata, senior: Second in 100 freestyle.

6. Molly Meland, Hopkins, senior: First in 100 butterfly, third in 100 backstroke.

7. Lara Mitchell, Eagan, junior: Second in 100 backstroke.

8. Megan Phillip, Edina, junior: First in diving.

9 Madison Potter, Blake, senior: First in Class 1A 100 butterfly 200 individual medley.

10. Taylor Williams, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, sophomore: First in Class 1A 200 freestyle, second in 100 freestyle.