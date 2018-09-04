TEN TO WATCH
(includes Class 2A state meet results from 2017, unless noted)
1. Reese Dehen, Anoka, sophomore: Second in 100 breaststroke, fourth in 200 individual medley.
2. Grace Hanson, Hutchinson, freshman: First in Class 1A 50 freestyle, fifth in 100 freestyle.
3. Lexi Kucera, Hutchinson, junior: First in Class 1A 100 freestyle, second in 200 freestyle.
4. Emma Lezer, St. Michael-Albertville, senior: First in 100 breaststroke, fourth in 100 butterfly.
5. Jordan McGinty, Wayzata, senior: Second in 100 freestyle.
6. Molly Meland, Hopkins, senior: First in 100 butterfly, third in 100 backstroke.
7. Lara Mitchell, Eagan, junior: Second in 100 backstroke.
8. Megan Phillip, Edina, junior: First in diving.
9 Madison Potter, Blake, senior: First in Class 1A 100 butterfly 200 individual medley.
10. Taylor Williams, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, sophomore: First in Class 1A 200 freestyle, second in 100 freestyle.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.