A 15-year-old boy from Iowa died Thursday afternoon in a one-car crash in Houston County, in Minnesota’s southeastern corner.

According to the State Patrol, a 2002 Mazda Protege was headed north on Hwy. 26 in Crooked Creek Township when the 16-year-old male driver lost control and the car left the road, entered a ditch and struck a tree. Roads were dry at 4:10 p.m., the time of the crash.

The patrol reported that the driver was taken to a nearby hospital, but did not release his name and offered no condition report for him.

Killed was passenger Caleb R. Colsch, 15, of New Albin, Iowa.

A second passenger, Tyler J. Wild, 16, also of New Albin, was taken to a hospital with noncritical injuries.

According to the patrol, the unnamed driver and Wild were wearing seat belts, but Colsch was not.

