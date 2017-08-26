A teenage boy was pulled from a rain-swollen river in Duluth after he jumped in to swim and failed to surface. The boy, who has not been identified but is believed to be about 15, was underwater for 18 to 20 minutes and had no pulse when rescuers located him, according to Duluth Fire Department Assistant Chief Erik Simonson.

The boy jumped into a part of the Lester River known as “the Deeps” late Saturday afternoon. The river was running very fast and high, due to recent heavy rains, according to the Duluth Fire Department.

“It’s a very common swimming hole but also a very dangerous one,” said Simonson. The Duluth area had almost 2½ inches of rain Saturday, making the area “a very dangerous spot.”

A group of young people were swimming at the Deeps when authorities were called about 5:22 p.m. The boy was located about 20 minutes later, approximately two blocks downstream. He had to be extricated from the ravine via a rope system. He received CPR, and was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital. His condition is unknown.

The incident is being investigated by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday’s rescue was the second this summer at the Deeps, according to the Duluth News Tribune. In June, a 22-year-old man was pulled from the water by friends after he jumped into the water and was knocked unconscious. He later regained consciousness and was treated for a head laceration.

In 2011, a 13-year-old boy drowned at the Deeps after being swept away by the current. Other swimmers have been rescued in recent years after hitting rocks while jumping into the water.

