A teenage driver lost control of his pickup truck on a road in central Minnesota, hit a tree and was killed, authorities said Sunday.
The crash occurred about 9:40 a.m. Saturday on County Road 197 in Crow River Township, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.
Austin Young, 16, of nearby Belgrade, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.
Young was heading south on County Road 197 about 2 miles south of Belgrade, when he "went off the road on a curve and hit a tree," a Sheriff's Office statement read.
Young was a sophomore at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School.
