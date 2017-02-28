NEW YORK — In advance of its investors meeting in New York Tuesday morning, Target Corp. said it would make investments to lower prices and launch more than 12 new exclusive brands in an effort to jump-start sales that continued to falter in the most recent quarter.

The Minneapolis-based retailer reported fourth-quarter sales and profits that came in lower than analysts’ expectations.

Comparable sales in the quarter, which included the holiday period, dropped 1.5 percent, at the low end of its revised forecast. Lower store sales were partially offset by a 34 percent increase in digital sales.

Profits dropped 43 percent to $817 million, compared to $1.4 billion in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted for one-time items, Target reported earnings per share of $1.45, lower than the $1.51 analysts expected.

The disappointing results caused Target’s shares to drop 14 percent in pre-market trading.

“Our fourth quarter results reflect the impact of rapidly-changing consumer behavior, which drove very strong digital growth but unexpected softness in our stores,” Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement.

He added that the company will provide details on “meaningful investments” the company is making at the meeting with the financial community later in the day. Part of those changes will include taking a hit on margins in order to lower prices. It will also entail launching more than 12 new brands, representing more than $10 billion of its sales, over the next two years, he said.

For the upcoming year, Target said it expects a low single-digit decline in comparable sales, partially reflecting the transition to a new financial model that it will share with investors later today.

Last month, Target first warned investors that sales and profits during November and December came in lower than expected.

Its performance contrasts with that of Wal-Mart, which has seen sales and traffic steadily rising, including a 1.8 percent increase in comparable store sales during its fourth quarter.

Last year, Target’s top brass used the investors meeting to lay out a vision of driving growth at Target through focusing on the fundamentals — making sure shelves are properly stocked, that its website and apps always work, and that its groceries are always fresh. But while it laid out a goal to grow comparable store sales last year by 1.5 to 2.5 percent (and 3 percent a year this year) it ended up falling short of that goal.