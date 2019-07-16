Target Corp. has hired Facebook executive Hari Govind as senior vice president of infrastructure and operations, landing a high-profile tech veteran at a time when technology is becoming increasingly vital to the retailer’s operations.

Govind has more than 20 years of experience leading engineering and product management teams, and has expertise in social media, e-commerce, digital advertising, search and cloud infrastructure, the company said in announcing Govind’s hire.

As Facebook’s group manager on the infrastructure team, he is credited with helping to scale platforms for Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus, according to Target.

Govind will have broad IT responsibility for the Minneapolis-based retailer’s 1,800 Target stores, distribution centers and offices as well as its website and mobile shopping applications.

In recent years, Target has put technology at the heart of its retailing operations, committing at least $7 billion over three years to its modernize stores, supply chain and behind-the-scene operations to offer more shopping and delivery options for today’s digital shoppers.

"Technology is more critical than ever in retail, and Target's team has made tremendous progress building great technology for our guests and store team members," Target's executive vice president and chief information officer Mike McNamara said in a statement. "Bringing in an executive with Hari's technical and leadership abilities marks another important step in our journey to create exceptional shopping experiences that redefine what technology can do in retail.”