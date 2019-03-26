The Minnesota Twins and Delaware North Sportservice unveiled Tuesday the new foods that will be sold at Target Field once the season kicks off Thursday.

Brand-new to the ballpark is Soul Bowl with its mix-and-match soul food bowls; Craft Sandwiches with grown-up versions of kids’ food; and shareable boards of Greek meze, barbecue and tacos. Among the trendier offerings, find new flavors of frozen wine slushies, a waffle cone stuffed with slab bacon and chicken tenders, and the mammoth Boomstick, a two-foot-long chili dog.

There’s a whole new open-air food and retail lawn called the Gate 34 Experience, where rotating smaller vendors will make first appearances among big hitters like Kramarczuk’s and Red Cow. Those newbies will change each series, so don’t get too excited for Smack Shack’s lobster roll. (Ok, get excited. Lobster roll!) That area also has a local craft beer wall with 22 taps.

Some of the older vendors who made Target Field a leader among local sports venues — for inviting local restaurants to serve their grub alongside nachos in a helmet — are celebrating 10 years at the stadium. Those are Kramarczuk’s, for their sausages; the Loon Cafe and its chili; and Murray’s Steakhouse, whose smoked beef sandwich is still a standout.

Here’s everything new you’ll find on Opening Day. (Prices were not available as of Tuesday afternoon, and a Twins representative said they wouldn’t be coming out until Wednesday. So don’t blame us if you wind up paying $34 for a sandwich.)

Mimosa Mary

.

A refreshing mash-up of a Bloody Mary and a mimosa, this combines fruit and vegetable juices with vodka and champagne.

Hrbek’s

Soul Bowl

.

Customizable combos of soul food from chef Gerard Klass. Shown here: Biggie BBQ Braised Beef, #MPLS Mac & Cheese and Jill Scott Greens.

Section 120

Boomstick

.

New designated hitter Nelson Cruz is nicknamed Boomstick, a name he shares with this two-foot-long hot dog topped with chili, nacho cheese, onions and jalapeños.

Section 127

Craft Sandwiches

.

A Philly cheesesteak, plus two offerings that put a spin on kids’ sandwiches. In one, griddled sourdough is stuffed with peanut butter and jelly-candied bacon. The other a Grown-Up Grilled Cheese with smoked Cheddar, provolone and marinated tomatoes on brioche.

Section 114

Hot Indian Foods Vegan Channa Rice Bowl

.

Chickpeas in a tomato masala sauce over garlic rice, with mango and apple slaw and crispy papadums.

Section 120

Roots for the Home Team

.

Two salads bring freshness to Target Field. Bollywood Smash Salad has roasted cauliflower, chickpeas, raisins and bok choy slaw in a mango vinaigrette. Northside Fresh Salad tops greens with black-eyed peas, sweet potato chunks, veggies, crispy wontons and pepitas in an avocado lime dressing.

Section 101

Curds & Cakes

.

Ellsworth Creamery cheese curds, battered and fried.

Home Run Porch

Chicken & Waffle Cone

.

Chicken tenders and a slab of bacon are served in a waffle cone, with just a drizzle of maple syrup.

Delta Sky 360 Club, U

Mudslide

.

An indulgent combo of Baileys Irish Cream, Kahlúa, vodka and fudge.

Town Ball Tavern and Delta Sky 360 Club, Earl’s Bar

Craft beer tap wall

.

A one-stop shop for your local beer needs, this wall has 22 taps from the likes of Lift Bridge Brewing Co., Surly Brewing Co., Fulton Beer Co. and other local brewers.

Gate 34 Experience

Smack Shack

.

Their beloved lobster roll makes its ballpark debut.

Gate 34 Experience





Spinning Wylde

.

The dye-free and dreamily flavored cotton candy stand comes to Target Field.

Gate 34 Experience

Thumbs Cookies

.

Bite-size cookies with cinnamon, peanut butter and chocolate can be served warm and with milk.

Gate 34 Experience





Dearest Baker

.

Macarons in inventive flavors, like taro and Fruity Pebbles.

Gate 34 Experience

Zamboni’s Pizza & Pub

.

Fried ravioli is served with marinara dipping sauce.

Gate 34 Experience

Breaking Bread Cafe

.

A deconstructed chicken potpie will warm folks up at cooler spring games.

Gate 34 Experience

Wine Slushies

.

Frosé and frozen pineapple Moscato

Bat & Barrel





Red Rabbit

.

The chicken Parmesan sandwich comes with breaded chicken breast, caper tomato sauce, pepperoncini, Parmesan and Fontina cheese.

Bat & Barrel



Murray’s

.

The steak sandwich has a strip sirloin steak, provolone cheese and bacon.

Bat & Barrel





It’s Greek to Me by Athena

.

Shareable boards have chicken souvlakia skewers, feta spread, Tzatziki yogurt blend, fruits and vegetables, olives, nuts and pita.

Bat & Barrel





Barrio

.

The Taco Board comes with 12 flour tortillas, barbacoa, adobo chicken and all the fixings.

Bat & Barrel





Rowdydow BBQ

.

Boards come with chopped smoked brisket, pulled smoked pork, 12 King’s Hawaiian rolls, coleslaw, beans, fried onions and barbecue sauce.

Bat & Barrel

