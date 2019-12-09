– Taiye Bello scored a career-high 25 points and the Gophers women’s basketball team used a game-ending 15-0 run to secure a 70-53 victory over American on Sunday.

The Gophers have won seven straight since losing their season opener and have a chance to win three road games in seven days when they play at George Washington on Tuesday.

Bello was 9-for-14 from the floor and also had 10 rebounds for her fourth straight double-double and her sixth this season. She also had three steals.

Jasmine Brunson (12) and freshman Sara Scalia (10) also scored in double figures. Freshman Jasmine Powell had five points, five assists and a season-best eight rebounds.

The Gophers outscored American 24-9 in the fourth quarter, when they held the Eagles to three-of-14 shooting from the field.

Jade Edwards scored 20 points for American (2-6), a member of the Patriot League.

It was just the second meeting ever between the schools.

