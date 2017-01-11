IRVINE, Calif. — Taco Bell plans to go nationwide this month with its latest concoction: a taco with a shell made entirely out of fried chicken.
Taco Bell says the shell of the Naked Chicken Chalupa is made up of all-white seasoned chicken. The rest of the taco is packed with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and avocado ranch sauce.
The fast food chain says the taco tested well in markets in Bakersfield, Calif., and Kansas City over the past two years.
It will be available at Taco Bells across the country on Jan. 26.
